Telangana Anthem Writer Andesri Passes Away at 64; State to Honour Him with Official Funeral

Hyderabad: Renowned poet and lyricist Andesri, best known for composing the Telangana state anthem Jaya Jayahe Telangana, passed away on Monday.

He was 64 and is survived by three daughters and a son.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed that the last rites of the poet be conducted with full state honours, and instructed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary orders and monitor arrangements.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar of Gandhi Hospital, Andesri was brought to the hospital around 7.20 am on Monday. Doctors said he had suffered a heart attack and died several hours earlier.

The doctor noted that Andesri had been suffering from high blood pressure for nearly 15 years and had reportedly not been taking medication for several months. Family members informed the hospital that he had been fatigued for the past three days and was found unresponsive in the morning.

Born on July 18, 1961, in Rebarthi village of Maddur mandal in the then Warangal district (now Siddipet), Andesri’s real name was Ande Ellanna.

Despite having no formal education, he rose to become a prominent literary voice and cultural icon. He worked as a construction labourer in his early years and later gained widespread recognition for his song Mayamai Pukhadamma Manishannavadu.

A master of spontaneous Ashu poetry, Andesri became an influential figure during the Telangana statehood movement, inspiring people through his songs and public recitations. His anthem Jaya Jayahe Telangana became a powerful symbol of identity and pride for the people of Telangana.

He received several major accolades, including an honorary doctorate from Kakatiya University. His awards include the Nandi Award (2006) for the film ‘Ganga’, the Academy of Universal Global Peace Doctorate (2014), the Dasarathi Sahitya Puraskar and the Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award (2015), the Janakamma National Award (2022), and the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award and Loknayak Award (2024).

Condolences poured in from across the political, cultural, and literary spectrum, including from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cabinet ministers, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaders of the BJP, CPI, CPM, and others, who expressed grief and extended sympathies to the family.