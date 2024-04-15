Telangana Anticipates ‘Above Normal’ Monsoon: IMD Reports

Telangana is gearing up for an anticipated ‘above normal’ monsoon season, as per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Spanning from June to September, this prediction comes as a promising outlook for the state’s agricultural sector and water resources.

The IMD’s announcement on Monday highlighted the diminishing El Nino conditions as a key factor driving this forecast. Analysis of past La Nina years indicates a consistent trend towards either above-normal or normal monsoon patterns, with exceptions noted in 1974 and 2000, which recorded below-normal rainfall.

This optimistic forecast extends nationwide, with IMD projecting an above-normal monsoon for the entire country. Cumulative rainfall is estimated to reach 106 percent of the long-period average, set at 87 cm, indicating favorable conditions for agriculture and water replenishment.

Comparatively, during last year’s monsoon, Telangana experienced a cumulative rainfall of 86.2 cm from June to September, surpassing the normal rainfall of 74.4 cm by 16 percent. This surplus in precipitation underscores the significance of preparedness and proactive measures to harness the benefits of abundant rainfall.

As farmers and policymakers await the onset of the monsoon season, the IMD’s forecast serves as a crucial guide for planning and resource allocation, ensuring sustainable utilization of water resources and bolstering agricultural productivity.