Telangana Approves ₹125 Crore for Old City Metro — Demolition, Land Acquisition & Corridor Marking Speed Up Across Old City

The Telangana Government has approved ₹125 crore under G.O. Rt. No. 858 for speeding up the long-pending Old City Metro project. Demolition, corridor marking, and land acquisition activities gain momentum across Shah Ali Banda, Engine Bowli, and Shamsheer Gunj.

Telangana Releases ₹125 Crore to Revive Old City Metro Project

The Telangana Government has revived the long-stalled Old City Metro Line by approving a special budget of ₹125 crore for the 2025–26 financial year. The funds were sanctioned under G.O. Rt. No. 858 with a directive that the amount be transferred immediately to the account of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML). The agency must also submit monthly expenditure reports to the government and the Accountant General’s Office.

Groundwork Gains Momentum After Years of Delay

With the release of funds, on-ground activities in the Old City have accelerated significantly. Long-pending demolition works at Shah Ali Banda, Engine Bowli, and Shamsheer Gunj— stalled for several years — are now progressing at a fast pace.

Teams from GHMC, Hyderabad City Police, and Metro Rail engineers are actively working on:

Final corridor marking



Identifying pier and station locations



Clearing structures for the metro alignment



Residents say this is the first time in decades that the project appears to be moving from announcements to actual execution.

Metro Line to Connect MGBS–Chandrayangutta Through Old City

The upcoming metro stretch will run from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, passing through the densely populated heart of the Old City. Key localities such as Shah Ali Banda, Aliabad, and Shamsheer Gunj will soon be connected with a modern rapid-transit system.

Land Acquisition in Final Phase

Metro authorities confirm that property acquisition is in its final phase, and once land clearance is completed, full-scale construction will begin.

Upon completion, the metro line is expected to ease:

Severe daily traffic congestion



Overcrowding on arterial roads



Long commute times for lakhs of Old City residents



A Historic Step Toward Modern Connectivity

The government’s decision is seen as a historic breakthrough for the Old City, where residents have waited for decades to see this project turn into reality. The renewed pace of work has generated hope, excitement, and anticipation as citizens await the arrival of high-speed metro connectivity to their doorstep.

Key Highlights

₹125 crore approved under G.O. Rt. No. 858 for the Old City Metro .



approved under for the . Funds released for FY 2025–26 and directed to Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited .



and directed to . Demolition and corridor alignment works speeding up at Shah Ali Banda , Engine Bowli , and Shamsheer Gunj .



, , and . Metro stretch planned from MGBS to Chandrayangutta .



. Land acquisition in final stages; construction to intensify soon.



in final stages; construction to intensify soon. Expected to benefit lakhs of commuters in Old City.





