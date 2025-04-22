Telangana: ASHA Worker, Driver, and Conductor Honored for Mid-Bus Childbirth Assistance

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of compassion and quick thinking, a TSRTC conductor, a private bus driver, and an ASHA worker were felicitated for helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby during a bus journey in Telangana.

The incident, which took place on April 15, has become a symbol of humanity and service.

Conductor Raj Kumar, driver Venu Gopal, and ASHA worker Kanthamma were honoured with shawls and appreciation by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) at Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad. The felicitation was led by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, who praised their timely response and humanitarian effort.

Mother Gives Birth in TSRTC Bus En Route to Nagar Kurnool

The event unfolded when a pregnant woman named Swarna, who was returning to her village after a medical check-up in Nagar Kurnool, experienced labor pains while traveling on a Hyderabad-Kollapur express bus. As the bus neared Adiralagudem village in Padakothapally Mandal, ASHA worker Kanthamma recognized the emergency and immediately informed the conductor and driver.

The bus was quickly stopped at a safe location, and all passengers were deboarded to ensure privacy. Kanthamma successfully assisted in the safe delivery of the baby inside the bus. Later, both the mother and newborn were transported via a 108 ambulance to a nearby government hospital.

Lifetime Free Bus Pass for Newborn, One-Year Pass for ASHA Worker

In recognition of this extraordinary act of kindness and public service, MD Sajjanar announced a lifetime free bus pass for the newborn across all TSRTC services in Telangana. Additionally, ASHA worker Kanthamma was awarded a one-year free travel pass for deluxe and super luxury buses.