Telangana asks employees to participate in survey for Vision 2047

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed its employees and stakeholders to participate in the citizen survey launched to prepare ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’.

The state government is in the process of preparing ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’, a long-term development roadmap to guide the state‘s progress towards 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence.

As part of this initiative, a Citizen Survey has been launched to capture the aspirations, priorities, and ideas of people from across the state.

The insights gathered from this survey will play a crucial role in shaping the state‘s developmental vision, policies, and strategies for the coming decades.

The Smart, Proactive, Efficient, Effective Delivery (SPEED) Cell and Industries & Investment (I&I) Cell on Tuesday issued a circular, requesting all departments/HoDs to ensure that all employees under their administrative control participate in the survey

They have been asked to circulate the survey link among departmental stakeholders, field offices, partner organisations, and associated institutions to encourage wide participation. The circular also asked them to display the survey link/QR code prominently on departmental notice boards, websites, and official communication channels.

The survey can be accessed through https://www.telangana.gov.in/telanganarising/

A nodal officer in each department will monitor the participation levels and ensure that the exercise is completed at the earliest.

The government, on October 10, launched a citizens’ survey, inviting people to share their ideas, dreams for the state’s future and shape its priorities. It will be conducted till October 25.

The initiative seeks to define the aspirations and priorities that will guide Telangana’s development across key areas such as economic growth, skilling and employment, women empowerment, farmer prosperity, innovation, sustainability & net zero, and an improved quality of life for all citizens. Everyone – youth, farmers, women, entrepreneurs, students, professionals, and senior citizens was encouraged to take part in shaping the state’s vision for the coming decades.