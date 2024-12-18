Telangana Assembly: Akbaruddin Owaisi Calls for Justice for Urdu Speakers, Demands Filling of Vacant Urdu Teacher Posts

Hyderabad: The issue of filling vacant Urdu teacher positions in Telangana was prominently raised in the state Assembly, with political leaders and legislators stressing the importance of ensuring justice for the Urdu-speaking community. The demand for filling these positions has been long-standing, and fresh calls for action came after it was revealed that many positions remain unfilled.

Akbar Owaisi, a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, highlighted the current status of Urdu teacher recruitment, stating that out of the 1,000 allocated jobs, only 600 have been filled, leaving 400 positions vacant. “This is a serious issue. The vacant posts need to be filled as soon as possible, and the Urdu-speaking community deserves the opportunity to contribute to the education sector,” Owaisi said, adding that Urdu teacher recruitment has faced delays for years due to a number of complications, including the reservation system.

Owaisi also pointed out the historical context of this issue, recalling that during the tenure of Rajasekhar Reddy, he had requested the government to dereserve the Urdu teacher posts. This step, he explained, could help streamline the recruitment process and resolve the backlog of unfilled positions. However, this request was not acted upon, and Owaisi continues to demand that the posts be dereserved to ensure a faster and more efficient hiring process.

Addressing the situation, Owaisi stated, “We still stand by our demand to dereserve the posts. If this issue is not resolved, the backlog will continue to grow, and the recruitment process will continue to be delayed every time new lists are issued. This situation has been ongoing for far too long.” He further said that many are demanding the government release a second merit list to help fill the remaining vacancies, as many Urdu teachers struggle with the recruitment process’s uncertainty.

Owaisi, however, made it clear that while he is not concerned about whether the second merit list will be issued or not, his primary demand remains the immediate filling of vacant Urdu teacher posts. He emphasized the importance of Urdu as a cherished language, stating, “Urdu is a sweet and significant language. It is the language that voiced the iconic slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad.’ While Urdu has been granted the status of the second official language, we still believe that justice has not been done to Urdu schools and students. This is just a paper announcement, and it needs to be implemented

Owaisi thanked Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the BRS party for granting Urdu official status but reiterated that more was needed for the Urdu-speaking community. He added that while the language had been officially recognised, the community still faces significant challenges regarding education and employment opportunities in the sector.

In conclusion, Owaisi called for the filling of Urdu teacher positions as a critical step towards providing fair opportunities to the Urdu-speaking community in Telangana. He urged the government to act promptly and ensure that the recruitment process is fair, transparent, and efficient for all involved. The issue continues to garner attention from the public and political circles alike, and it remains to be seen whether the government will take decisive action to address these concerns.