Telangana Assembly Approves 3 Bills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Sunday passed three Bills: the Panchayat Raj Act Amendment Bill, the Municipal Act Amendment Bill, and the repeal of the Allopathic Private Medical Care Institutions Act.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Seethakka, presented the Panchayat Raj Act Amendment Bill, highlighting that it includes a provision for 42 percent reservation for backward classes (BCs). She emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to supporting BC reservations.

Following a debate, the Assembly approved the Panchayat Raj Act Amendment Bill. Subsequently, Minister for Health, Damodar Raja Narsimha, introduced the Allopathic Medical Bill in the Assembly.