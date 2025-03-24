Telangana Assembly Witnesses High Drama as BRS MLAs Protest Over Crop Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly session witnessed a stormy start on Monday as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, led by senior leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, staged a protest demanding immediate implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme.

The BRS legislators submitted an adjournment motion, pressing for a discussion on the Congress government’s failure to fulfill its promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, as assured in the Warangal Farmers Declaration.

BRS MLAs Protest with Black Ribbons

As soon as the Assembly proceedings commenced, the BRS MLAs raised slogans urging the government to prioritize the discussion on the loan waiver issue. Leading the charge, Harish Rao accused the ruling Congress of neglecting the plight of farmers despite making tall promises before the elections.

To mark their protest, the opposition MLAs wore black ribbons and called for immediate action to waive agricultural loans, emphasizing that farmers were in dire need of financial relief.

Meanwhile, as the Ministers moved forward with discussions on budget allocations and demands for grants for the fiscal year 2025-26, the opposition continued to disrupt the session, forcing Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to intervene.

CPI MLA Demands Welfare Benefits for Journalists

In a parallel move, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao also submitted an adjournment motion, seeking urgent measures to ensure job security, housing, healthcare, and pension benefits for journalists. Highlighting the challenges faced by media professionals, he stressed the need for the government to implement welfare schemes to support journalists, particularly those working in rural and semi-urban areas.

Key Discussions on Telangana’s Budget and Policy Amendments

Monday’s Assembly session was crucial as it marked the second day of deliberations on the State’s annual budget for the financial year 2025-26. Key sectors such as Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and Minority Welfare were scheduled for discussion. Additionally, industries and Information Technology, which play a pivotal role in Telangana’s economic growth, were also on the agenda.

The Assembly further planned to discuss budgetary allocations for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Backward Classes Welfare, and Women, Child, and Disabled Welfare. These discussions are essential as they determine funding and implementation strategies for various state-run welfare programs.

New Legislative Amendments on the Table

Apart from financial allocations, two significant bills were also scheduled to be introduced:

The Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Aimed at strengthening urban governance and streamlining administrative procedures in municipal bodies across the state. The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Focused on enhancing rural governance, improving service delivery in villages, and ensuring transparency in local administration.

Both bills are expected to spark intense discussions as they directly impact the functioning of urban and rural governance in Telangana.

Political Fallout and Reactions

The BRS has been vocal about the Congress government’s alleged inaction regarding farmers’ issues. Harish Rao, in a media interaction outside the Assembly, accused the ruling party of betraying the trust of farmers who had been assured of a complete loan waiver before the elections.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have defended their stance, stating that financial constraints and administrative procedures have delayed the implementation but assured that the promise will be honored within the stipulated timeframe. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and urged the opposition to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the Assembly.