Telangana Assembly, Council sessions begin tomorrow, Speaker, Chairman review security and arrangements.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and Council sessions beginning tomorrow, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, and Legislative Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu on Friday held a high-level review meeting with top state government and police officials on management, facilities, and security arrangements.

The meeting was held in the Speaker’s Chamber of the Assembly building and attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, GAD Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Additional Secretary (Finance) Raya Ravi, Director (Protocol) Sivalingaiah, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, State DGP Dr Jitender, ADG (Law & Order) Mahesh Bhagwat, Additional CP (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Cyberabad Commissioner Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Commissioner Avinash Mahanthi, Intelligence IG Karthikeya, Assembly Chief Marshal Karnakar and Council Chief Marshal Sanjeeva Reddy, among others.

On the occasion, the Speaker, Chairman, and Deputy Chairman congratulated Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on receiving an extension.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the sessions. He asked government departments to promptly provide information sought by members and to make concerned officials available during discussions.

He further instructed the police department to take all precautions for security, especially in view of Vinayaka Chavithi festivities, immersion processions, and rain-damaged roads. Traffic arrangements should be made to ensure members reach the House on time, he added.

Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy emphasised that all departments must work in coordination, appoint nodal and liaison officers, and send answers to pending questions without delay.

He praised Telangana Police as one of the most efficient forces in the country and urged them to extend full support to ensure the Council sessions proceed smoothly.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao assured complete cooperation from the government, stating that necessary officers from all departments would be made available and coordinated to facilitate the smooth running of both Houses, an official statement said.