Telangana Assembly | “If You Have the Courage, Let BRS Speak, Either Suspend Them”, Owaisi to Speaker: Video

Hyderabad: A heated confrontation unfolded in the Telangana Legislative Assembly as members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) engaged in a prolonged argument, disrupting the proceedings for over an hour and a half.

The chaos prompted a strong response from AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who demanded decisive action from the government to restore order in the assembly.

The Heated Exchange:

The altercation began when BRS members voiced their grievances, leading to a series of heated exchanges that brought the assembly to a standstill. The members clashed vociferously, highlighting their dissatisfaction and pressing for their voices to be heard.

Disruption in the Assembly: For over ninety minutes, the assembly was consumed by arguments as BRS members demanded a platform to express their concerns. The disruption resulted in a significant delay in the day’s proceedings, raising concerns about the assembly’s ability to conduct business effectively.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Challenge:

Amidst the ongoing turmoil, Akbaruddin Owaisi took the floor and challenged the government to take a definitive stance on the situation. He demanded that the assembly either allow the BRS members to speak or take disciplinary action to maintain order.

Owaisi’s Statement: Addressing the assembly, Owaisi declared, “The BRS members have been clashing for over an hour and a half. The government must make a decision. Either give them an opportunity to speak, or if you choose not to provide them the mic, then suspend them and restore discipline in the assembly. If you have the courage, let them speak, or suspend them.”

Call for Government Action:

Owaisi’s remarks underscored the urgency of the situation, pressing the government to act decisively. His statement highlighted the need for the assembly to function efficiently and without disruption, emphasizing the importance of maintaining order and discipline.

Demands for Resolution: Owaisi’s challenge has intensified calls for the government to address the concerns raised by BRS members and ensure that the assembly’s proceedings are conducted smoothly. The pressure is on the government to navigate the situation and find a resolution that balances the need for dialogue with the requirement for discipline.

Conclusion:

The incident in the Telangana Legislative Assembly has brought attention to the challenges of managing dissent and maintaining order in a democratic setting. As the government deliberates on its course of action, the focus remains on finding a resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved.

The assembly session continues to be closely watched, with citizens and political observers eagerly anticipating the government’s response to Owaisi’s challenge and the ongoing unrest among BRS members.