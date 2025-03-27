Telangana Assembly: “Will You Stay Silent If Your Family’s Privacy Is Invaded?” — KTR Hits Back at Critics

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly reacted to personal attacks and political criticism aimed at his family and party, questioning the fairness and ethics behind such actions. In a sharp response, he asked if those targeting his family would tolerate similar intrusions into their own lives.

“Would You Stay Silent If a Drone Was Sent Over Your Home?” — KTR Asks Critics

Referring to alleged surveillance and online trolling, KTR stated, “Would you stay quiet if a drone flew over your Jubilee Hills home and took pictures of your wife or child? You wouldn’t. Then why should we?”

KTR further added that some individuals were justifying such intrusions into the privacy of public figures while conveniently forgetting that others also have families, including children. He recalled a past incident where his family, including minor children, was subjected to verbal abuse and vulgar language.

“Governments Don’t Send People to Jail, Courts Do”

KTR also addressed allegations regarding arrests, stating, “People are not sent to jail by governments, but by courts. What can we do about that?” He emphasized the need to respect the rule of law rather than targeting political rivals with baseless claims.

“CM Trying to Instill Fear in the Name of Power”

Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR alleged that the CM was attempting to instill fear among political opponents by showcasing his power. “He’s trying to send a message that no one will be spared if he decides to act. But I want to make it clear—what you think doesn’t matter to us,” KTR asserted.

The BRS leader’s strong remarks come amid rising political tensions and ongoing confrontations between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in Telangana.