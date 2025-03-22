Telangana Assembly Witnesses Heated Debate Over Fee Reimbursement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated exchange on Friday as MLAs from BRS, BJP, and CPI confronted Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka over the delay in fee reimbursement payments, raising serious concerns about the future of students and educational institutions.

BRS Slams Government Over Arrears

BRS MLA Harish Rao accused the Congress-led government of failing to release crucial funds, claiming that this has led to the closure of several junior and degree colleges across the State.

“Final year students are unable to get their certificates. An entire academic year is at risk,” he warned, urging the government to release at least ₹2,000 crore by the end of March to provide relief.

Multi-Party Concerns

BRS MLA Palla Rajeswar Reddy, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, and BJP MLA Palvai Hari Babu echoed similar concerns and demanded that the State immediately clear all arrears to ensure that students do not suffer further.

Seethakka Responds: Arrears Inherited from BRS Regime

Minister Seethakka clarified that the Congress government has already released ₹8,029 crore towards fee reimbursement and acknowledged that ₹5,520.60 crore remains pending.

She blamed the previous BRS government, stating they had left ₹4,341 crore in unpaid arrears, which added to the current financial burden.

Relief Measures Underway

Seethakka assured the Assembly that the arrears are being cleared in phases, and requested colleges to continue issuing certificates to students despite the delays.

She also mentioned that Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka is personally monitoring the issue and has held meetings with college managements.

Budget Constraints Due to Loan Waiver

Seethakka cited that priority allocation to schemes like the crop loan waiver has created temporary pressure on other departments.

“Tokens worth ₹1,200 crore have already been generated, and payments are being processed,” she said, promising phased disbursement in the coming days.