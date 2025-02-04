Telangana Assembly Adjournment Stirs Debate Over Cabinet’s Handling of Caste Survey Report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly was adjourned until 2 PM on Tuesday after the state government requested the Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, for the delay, citing an ongoing cabinet meeting.

The move has sparked criticism from legislators, particularly from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who have raised concerns over the disruption of the legislative process and the government’s handling of the session.

Speaker Adjourns Assembly Due to Cabinet Meeting

The Legislative Affairs Minister, D Sridhar Babu, informed the Assembly Speaker that the cabinet meeting, which began earlier in the morning, was still underway.

He explained that it would take more time for the preparation of the meeting’s minutes, leading to the adjournment of the session. The state cabinet was deliberating on the findings of the caste survey conducted in Telangana, which was expected to be presented to the Assembly for discussion.

The delay caused by the cabinet meeting led to frustration among BRS legislators, who expressed dissatisfaction over the adjournment.

Senior BRS leader and former minister Niranjan Reddy voiced his concerns, calling the situation an “insult” to the Assembly and its members. He questioned the rationale behind adjourning the House without any business being conducted.

BRS Criticizes Government for Disrupting the Assembly

Reddy stated, “It has never happened in history that the House was adjourned without taking up any business.

The situation is nothing but insulting the members and the House.” He highlighted that the government had earlier informed the Assembly that the cabinet meeting would take place at 10 AM, and the session was scheduled to begin at 11 AM. The unexpected adjournment raised questions about the government’s priorities and handling of the legislative schedule.

The controversy surrounding the adjournment follows a report submitted to the state cabinet regarding the caste survey conducted by the Telangana State Planning Department. The survey, which has become a key issue for political discussions, reveals the demographic breakdown of Telangana’s population based on caste categories.

Key Findings of Telangana’s Caste Survey

The caste survey, which was submitted to the cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on February 2, reveals important demographic data. The survey indicates that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, make up the largest group in Telangana, constituting 46.25 percent of the state’s total population of 3.70 crore people. The BC population is followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) at 17.43 percent and Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 10.45 percent.

The survey further breaks down the population by caste and community. Backward classes among Muslims represent 10.08 percent of the population, while Other Castes (OCs) account for 13.31 percent. Muslims among OCs comprise 2.48 percent of the population. This detailed caste-based demographic data is expected to play a crucial role in shaping policy discussions and decisions in the state.

Government’s Response to Criticism

While BRS legislators have criticized the adjournment of the session, government officials have defended the delay, stating that it was necessary to complete the cabinet meeting and prepare the necessary documents for a meaningful discussion in the Assembly. The delay, they argue, was a procedural necessity to ensure that the proceedings were based on accurate and updated information.

The caste survey, which has been the focal point of the cabinet’s deliberations, is expected to have significant implications for the state’s socio-economic policies, particularly in the areas of welfare and reservation for various communities.