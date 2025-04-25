Telangana: At First Glance, It’s Just a Simple Medical Shop… But the Truth Will Blow Your Mind

In a significant breakthrough, Nalgonda police have arrested three individuals involved in the illegal sale and distribution of Spasmo tablets, a commonly abused drug.

The arrested suspects, identified as Mohammed Khaja Vaseemuddin, Khaja Shoaib, and Sheikh Amir, were involved in the illicit trade of these tablets in and around the Nalgonda area. Their operations were uncovered following a vehicle inspection on Munugode Road, where the police apprehended one of the suspects with a suspicious bag containing the drugs.

Spasmo Tablets: A Growing Drug Abuse Concern

The trio, initially regular users of Spasmo tablets, became addicted to the drug and began using it as a means to make easy money. Over time, they expanded their operations to acquire large quantities of the drug from local medical shops in the Nalgonda region. Their business model involved buying Spasmo tablets at Rs. 100 per sheet from a medical shop owner named Manideep and selling them at inflated prices to those in need, earning significant profits.

How the Drug Trade Was Uncovered

For six months, the suspects operated with relative ease, but as law enforcement increased surveillance in the area, the availability of Spasmo tablets became scarce in local medical stores. To counter this, the group began sourcing the drugs from a medical shop in Pedagarlapadu, owned by Manideep. However, their activities were soon detected by the police during routine checks.

On the day of the raid, Mohammed Khaja Vaseemuddin was found riding a suspicious bike with a bag containing large quantities of Spasmo tablets. Upon interrogation, he revealed the extent of the drug trade, implicating his accomplices. Police have seized a total of 2400 Spasmo tablets worth Rs. 25,000, cash amounting to Rs. 22,000, a motorcycle, two mobile phones, and shop documents from the suspects.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The police arrested Mohammed Khaja Vaseemuddin, Khaja Shoaib, and Manideep. However, two other individuals connected to the drug trade are currently on the run. Nalgonda DSP Shivarama Reddy emphasized the gravity of the crime, warning medical shop owners that selling drugs without a doctor’s prescription could lead to the cancellation of their licenses and strict legal action.

The crackdown on this drug trafficking ring comes as part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb the growing abuse of prescription drugs in the region.

Medical Shops Under Scrutiny for Drug Abuse

Authorities have issued a stern warning to all medical shops in Nalgonda, urging them to ensure that they do not sell drugs like Spasmo without proper prescriptions. They stressed that medical shop owners would face severe penalties, including the revocation of their licenses, if they are found guilty of violating drug sale regulations.

This incident highlights the increasing concern over drug abuse in the region and the vital role of the police and medical authorities in controlling such illicit activities. As investigations continue, authorities are determined to crack down on any further illegal drug distribution networks in the area.