Telangana Launches ATM-Style New Smart Ration Cards with CM Revanth Reddy’s Photo; 1 Lakh to Be Distributed First

Hyderabad, February 18, 2025 – The Telangana government has announced the rollout of digital smart ration cards, designed similarly to ATM cards, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s photograph prominently featured. The state will initially distribute 1 lakh cards in districts unaffected by the ongoing MLC election code, marking a major shift toward modernizing welfare delivery.

Key Features of the New Smart Ration Cards

ATM-Style Design : Compact, durable, and equipped with a QR code for quick verification.

: Compact, durable, and equipped with a QR code for quick verification. CM’s Photo : CM Revanth Reddy’s image on the left, Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s on the right, and the state logo in the center.

: CM Revanth Reddy’s image on the left, Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s on the right, and the state logo in the center. Family Details : Front side includes family members’ names, ages, and birthdates.

: Front side includes family members’ names, ages, and birthdates. Enhanced Security : Backside displays the beneficiary’s address, ration shop details, dealer contact number, and shop timings to curb misuse.

: Backside displays the beneficiary’s address, ration shop details, dealer contact number, and shop timings to curb misuse. Digital Integration: Plans to link the cards with biometric authentication for seamless distribution.

Distribution Strategy

The government will prioritize Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahbubnagar districts—where the election code is not active—to fast-track the distribution of the first 1 lakh cards. Officials have been directed to finalize tenders for printing and begin issuing cards immediately. Once the election code lifts in other regions, statewide distribution will follow.

Why the Shift to Smart Cards?

Ending Decade-Long Delays : The previous BRS government had not issued new ration cards for nearly 10 years, leaving 18 lakh applications pending .

: The previous BRS government had not issued new ration cards for nearly 10 years, leaving 18 lakh applications pending . Reducing Fraud : The smart cards aim to eliminate duplicate applications and smuggling, which previously diverted 50% of subsidized rice .

: The smart cards aim to eliminate duplicate applications and smuggling, which previously diverted 50% of subsidized rice . Fulfilling Poll Promises: The Congress-led government pledged to prioritize welfare reforms during its 2023 election campaign .

CM Revanth Reddy’s Directives

During a high-level review meeting, the CM urged officials to:

Speed Up Verification: Process applications from Gram Sabhas, Mee Seva centers, and caste surveys. Avoid Duplicate Applications: Educate families to stop reapplying if they’ve already submitted documents. Ensure Transparency: Use pre-vetted beneficiary lists to prevent delays.

Background: A Long-Awaited Reform

Since Telangana’s formation in 2014, ration cardholders faced challenges updating family details or accessing benefits. Many relied on outdated, photocopied cards. The new digital system promises to resolve these issues while aligning with the state’s push for digitized public services .

The Civil Supplies Department is finalizing card designs, with a focus on user-friendly features. Over 2.81 crore beneficiaries are expected to receive the cards, ensuring equitable access to subsidized food grains and welfare schemes .

Reported by Munsif News