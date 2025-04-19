Telangana: B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping from College Building

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a B.Tech student died by suicide after jumping from a college building in Suryapet district, Telangana, early Saturday morning.

Victim Identified as Krishna Veni from Mancherial District

The deceased student was identified as Krishna Veni, a resident of Mancherial district. She had recently returned to the college with her mother after visiting her hometown for the Ugadi festival.

Incident Occurred in the Early Hour

According to initial reports, Krishna Veni went to the college rooftop and allegedly jumped, resulting in her immediate death. The motive behind her actions remains unknown at this time.

Authorities Begin Investigation

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to uncover the reasons behind the suicide. Officials are expected to question college staff and review CCTV footage for further clarity.

Emotional Impact on College Community

The news of the incident has sent shockwaves through the college campus, leaving students and faculty members deeply saddened. Grief counseling may be provided to affected individuals.

Mental Health Concerns in Educational Institution

This incident has reignited serious concerns regarding student mental health and the urgent need for counseling services and mental health support in educational institutions across Telangana.