Telangana Bags Major UAE Funding, Poised for Biotech & AI Boom, Set to Create Thousands of Jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana has marked another significant step in its industrial growth, attracting a substantial investment of ₹2,125 crore from UAE-based Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital.

This initial commitment, formalized through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five Telangana-based firms, is set to generate 5,020 new employment opportunities in the state.

Long-Term Vision: An Additional ₹24,000 Crore Investment Planned

The investment by Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital extends beyond the initial commitment. Over the next three years, the two prominent UAE entities have expressed plans to inject an additional ₹24,000 crore into various strategic sectors within Telangana. These sectors include cutting-edge fields such as biotech, artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, defense, energy, fintech, and public infrastructure.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, speaking at the State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday (June 10, 2025), welcomed the collaboration. He highlighted that this significant investment serves as a strong rebuttal to any “unfounded narratives” suggesting a decline in investments or industries moving out of Telangana.

The Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to creating employment, noting that over 60,000 government posts have been filled and over 1 lakh private sector jobs created in the past 18 months under the current administration.

Biotech Focus on Health and Food Innovation

A key area of investment, particularly within the biotech sector, will be on innovations aimed at enhancing global health standards. This includes the development of low-sugar food solutions, anti-diabetic products, and advanced food management technologies.

Specific MoUs signed include:

Revelations Biotech: A ₹1,360 crore project focusing on products to address diabetes and other sugar-related health challenges, projected to create 3,080 jobs .

A project focusing on products to address diabetes and other sugar-related health challenges, projected to create . Manakin Bio: A ₹340 crore project for AI-driven pathogen detection solutions, expected to create 810 jobs .

A project for AI-driven pathogen detection solutions, expected to create . Yentra Tech Controls: A ₹255 crore project for non-chemical solutions to increase food shelf-life, with the potential to create 640 jobs .

A project for non-chemical solutions to increase food shelf-life, with the potential to create . Svobodha Infinity Investment Advisors: An ₹80 crore project for wealth management products and services, generating 220 jobs .

An project for wealth management products and services, generating . Exigent Drilling Technologies: A ₹90 crore project utilizing patented horizontal drilling technology, creating 270 jobs.

The Minister emphasized that this is just the beginning of a larger partnership, with potential investments in major infrastructure projects like ‘Fourth City’ and ‘AI City’ also on the horizon. He concluded by expressing gratitude to the investors for their trust in Telangana and its vision for growth.