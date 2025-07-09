Telangana Bar Council Announces Key Welfare Measures for Lawyers

Hyderabad – The Telangana Bar Council has announced a series of major welfare initiatives aimed at supporting advocates across the state. The announcements were made by Bar Council Chairman A. Narasimha Reddy, who emphasized that the new measures are designed to provide better financial and social security to lawyers and their families.

₹10 Lakh Compensation for Deceased Lawyers’ Families

One of the most significant decisions is the increase in compensation provided to the families of deceased lawyers. Chairman Narasimha Reddy stated that ₹10 lakh will be given to the family of any advocate who passes away, as part of the Council’s commitment to supporting lawyers even beyond their service.

Health Insurance Cover Raised to ₹5 Lakh

The health insurance coverage for lawyers has also been increased to ₹5 lakh. This move aims to address the growing healthcare needs of legal professionals and reduce the financial burden of medical expenses.

Demand for Release of ₹100 Crore Promised by Govt

Chairman Narasimha Reddy reminded the public that the state government had earlier assured ₹100 crore for the welfare of advocates. He urged the government to release the amount without further delay, highlighting that lawyers across Telangana are looking forward to the implementation of promised welfare measures.

As part of the Council’s recognition of senior advocates, it was announced that lawyers who have completed over 35 years of practice will be accommodated in the Advocate Welfare Association. This inclusion is aimed at honoring and supporting senior legal professionals.

New Measures to Come Into Effect from October 6

The Bar Council confirmed that all the newly announced welfare measures will come into effect from October 6. The implementation timeline gives the Council and government enough time to streamline the process and ensure proper execution.

Bar Council Appeals for Government Cooperation

Appealing for support, Narasimha Reddy urged the state government to fully cooperate in ensuring the success of the welfare schemes. He stressed that the legal fraternity plays a crucial role in upholding justice and should be provided with the necessary support.

Senior Leaders Attend the Announcement

The announcement event was attended by several Bar Council officials, including Vice-Chairman Sunil Goud and National Council Member Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who extended their support to the new decisions and called for unity among the legal community.

With these welfare measures, the Telangana Bar Council aims to strengthen the legal ecosystem and enhance the professional and personal security of advocates across the state.