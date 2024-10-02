Telangana: Bathukamma floral festival begins

Hyderabad: Bathukamma, the much-loved floral festival of Telangana, commenced on Wednesday, marking the beginning of nine days of cultural celebration.

The festival, known as a symbol of Telangana’s cultural heritage, involves women from across the state enthusiastically creating colourful flower arrangements and performing traditional songs and dances.

Bathukamma, often referred to as the “Festival of Flowers,” sees women and girls from villages and cities alike come together to celebrate each day with a unique name and theme. Starting from the first day known as “Engili Pula Bathukamma,” the festival culminates with “Saddula Bathukamma” on the ninth day.

Throughout these nine days, different types of flowers such as gunugu, tangedu, marigold, chamanti, and nandi vardhanam are used to create beautiful floral stacks. Each day, offerings are made using a variety of ingredients, such as sesame seeds, rice flour, jaggery, and more.

Women gather around the beautifully arranged Bathukamma, singing traditional songs like “Bathukamma Bathukamma Uyyalo” and performing rituals before immersing the floral stacks in nearby water bodies on the final day, symbolizing gratitude to the earth and the divine.

The festival is not just a celebration but a reflection of Telangana’s deep-rooted traditions and communal harmony. The state government is supporting the festivities by organizing various events and ensuring the seamless celebration of this vibrant festival across all districts.