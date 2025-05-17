Telangana Sets Sights on 20,000 MW Green Energy: Bhatti Unveils ₹12,500 Cr Tribal Solar Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that no other Indian state can match Telangana’s pace of development. Speaking at a public event in Kothagudem on Saturday, Bhatti laid foundation stones for several power substations and a high-level bridge in Palwancha, reaffirming the government’s commitment to infrastructure growth.

All-Round Growth Across Key Sectors

Addressing a gathering at the Kothagudem Collectorate, Bhatti highlighted Telangana’s holistic development in IT, pharma, energy, health, housing, and welfare sectors. He took a swipe at previous administrations, accusing them of misusing public funds and now resorting to baseless criticism out of frustration over the state’s progress. “The current government will answer them with visible development,” he said.

Launch of Indira Solar Tribal Water Development Scheme

In a major announcement, Bhatti introduced the Indira Solar Tribal Water Development Scheme aimed at uplifting tribal communities and protecting forests. The scheme will span from Adilabad to Bhadrachalam along the Godavari basin and include areas in the Krishna basin. It will provide solar-powered borewells, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, and promote horticulture crops like avocados and bamboo. The program will officially launch on Monday in Achampet, Nagarkurnool district.

₹12,500 Crore Allocation for Tribal Development

Bhatti confirmed that ₹12,500 crore would be spent on the new scheme without any financial burden on tribal beneficiaries. He emphasized that the program is rooted in respect and dignity for tribal communities and aims for long-term sustainability.

Power Demand Handled Efficiently by Current Government

Comparing past and present performance, Bhatti stated that the previous government struggled with a 15,000 MW demand in 2023–24, while the current administration successfully managed a peak demand of 17,162 MW in March. “Such demand was unprecedented even in united Andhra Pradesh,” he noted.

Green Energy Expansion Underway

The Deputy CM outlined the government’s green energy vision, which includes expanding capacity to 20,000 MW using thermal, solar, hydel, and wind sources. He also reminded the public that it was the Congress party that originally brought electricity to the state — not KCR.

Sitarama Project Land Acquisition Prioritized

Bhatti also emphasized the importance of the Sitarama Project, stating that land acquisition for canals under the project will be carried out on a priority basis to boost irrigation and support agriculture in the region.