Telangana Bhavan in Delhi Turns Relief Hub as People Stranded in Border States Arrive
So far, 86 individuals have reached the Bhavan, and 26 have already been sent to their hometowns with the help of government-arranged transport.
Amid escalating tensions in the border regions, students and citizens from Telangana who were residing in northern states like Jammu and Punjab are arriving at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi in large numbers, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Officials Oversee Stay and Travel Arrangements
Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal is personally supervising relief efforts. He confirmed that another 100 people are expected to arrive later in the day and assured that officials are making comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, food, education, medical aid, and transportation.
Instructions have been issued to ensure safe and comfortable travel for everyone wishing to return to Telangana.
State Government Sets Up Dedicated Control Room
A control room has been established at Telangana Bhavan to provide round-the-clock assistance to Telangana residents stranded in border states. The initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to safeguard its citizens during the current unrest.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy earlier announced that free food, accommodation, and a medical camp are being provided. He also emphasized that transport assistance would ensure a safe journey home for all.
Students from Jammu, Punjab Reach Safety
Several university students from conflict-hit areas have already reached the Bhavan and were given immediate assistance. These students will be facilitated to travel back to Hyderabad or their respective hometowns in Telangana safely.
Contact Details for Assistance
Citizens in need of help can reach out to Telangana Bhavan through the following:
- Landline: 011-23380556
- Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head: 9871999044
- Haider Ali Naqvi, PA to Resident Commissioner: 9971387500
- G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer: 9643723157
- CH. Chakravarthy, PRO: 9949351270
The Telangana government continues to monitor the situation closely and has assured complete support to its people in distress.
