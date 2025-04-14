Bhu Bharati Act Unveiled: How Will It Impact Land Ownership in Telangana?

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy formally launched the Bhu Bharati Act and Portal, calling it a landmark initiative to bring a permanent solution to land-related issues in Telangana. The launch event was held at Shilpa Kalavedika, Hyderabad, in the presence of senior ministers and officials.

‘Bhu Dhar’ to Bring Aadhaar-Like Land Identity

CM Revanth Reddy announced that, just like Aadhaar provides identity for individuals, a comprehensive land survey will be undertaken soon to introduce ‘Bhu Dhar’, which will include exact measurements, boundaries, and ownership details of land parcels across the state. The move aims to ensure dispute-free land records.

Revenue Officials to Lead the Change

The Chief Minister emphasized that revenue officials have a key role to play in taking the Bhu Bharati Act to the people. “We are against demonizing revenue staff like the previous regime. This government supports honest officers and will act only against those involved in corruption,” he said.

First Phase in Four Mandals

As part of its rollout, Bhu Bharati will be implemented in four mandals as a pilot project. The system will be refined based on public feedback, and a statewide implementation is planned soon.

Awareness Drives and Grievance Redressal

CM Revanth called for revenue conferences and public darbars in every village and mandal to create awareness and address farmers’ grievances directly. “Revenue staff are like the two eyes of the farmers. Their involvement is vital for this mission,” he said, urging officials to work closely with the people.

Inclusive Approach to Reform

The Chief Minister said the Bhu Bharati Act was formulated after consulting public opinions and studying best practices. “This is not just a policy. It’s a response to decades of land struggles in Telangana,” he remarked.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior Revenue Department officials.

The Bhu Bharati initiative marks a major shift in Telangana’s land administration, aiming for transparency, justice, and public participation.