Telangana: Big Blow to Ruling Congress as BJP-Backed Candidate Wins MLC Elections

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party in Telangana faced a major setback as BJP-backed and independent candidates secured victories in two Teacher MLC (Member of Legislative Council) constituencies. The BJP had contested all three seats, while Congress fielded a candidate only for the Graduate MLC constituency.

In the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teacher constituency, Malka Komuraiah, supported by the BJP, secured a clear victory. Meanwhile, in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teacher constituency, independent candidate Shripal Reddy Pingili emerged victorious.

Voting Conducted on February 27

The MLC elections for the two Teacher constituencies and the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduate constituency were held on February 27, using the ballot paper system under a preferential voting method. The vote counting for the Graduate MLC seat is still ongoing, while the Teacher MLC election results were declared late Monday evening.

Union Minister Calls BJP’s Victory ‘Historic’

Union Minister B. Sanjay Kumar termed Komuraiah’s victory as historic, emphasizing that it reflects teachers’ trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy congratulated Malka Komuraiah on his victory, stating:

“This victory is proof of the growing support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in Telangana. I thank all teachers who voted for change, development, and the BJP’s vision.”

BJP Contested All Three Seats, Congress Limited to One

In the Graduate MLC constituency, voter turnout exceeded 70%, with 2,50,328 voters casting their ballots. A total of 56 candidates contested the Graduate constituency seat.

BJP fielded candidates in all three constituencies .

fielded candidates in . Congress contested only in the Graduate MLC constituency .

contested . Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) did not participate in the election.

With the vote counting for the Graduate constituency still underway, BJP is hopeful of securing another win in Telangana.