Telangana: Biotech Company Supervisor Dies by Suicide After Alleged Workplace Harassment

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old supervisor at a biotech company allegedly died by suicide in Yellambavi village, located in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

The deceased, Sheikh Syed, reportedly took the extreme step due to workplace harassment and alleged salary discrimination.

According to police reports, Sheikh Syed had moved from Pasunur village in Suryapet district to Yellambavi around 20 years ago in search of employment. He had been working as a supervisor at Varsh Biotech Company, located in Anthammagudem village, and was living in a rented house with his family.

20 Years of Service, Yet Discrimination in Salary

In March 2025, the company announced salary increments for its employees. However, despite having served the organization for over two decades, Syed reportedly received a significantly lower raise compared to his colleagues. When he questioned the management regarding the discrepancy, he was met with an unsatisfactory and dismissive response.

Deeply hurt by the company’s attitude, Syed shared his distress with his wife, Sheikh Jan Bi. On April 4, after returning home from work, he informed his wife that they would be returning to their native village the next day. He even helped pack their belongings before going to bed.

Tragically, around 11 PM, after everyone had gone to sleep, Syed ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Family Discovers the Tragedy

The next morning, when he did not come out of his room, his wife and children grew suspicious. After knocking several times without a response, they forced the door open and found Syed hanging.

Allegations of Harassment and Police Investigation

Syed’s wife, Sheikh Jan Bi, has alleged that a co-worker named Shekhar had been repeatedly harassing her husband. She claims that the constant harassment combined with unfair treatment in salary matters led to his mental breakdown and eventual suicide.

Based on the complaint, Choutuppal Police have registered a case against the company management and initiated a thorough investigation.