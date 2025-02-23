Telangana Bird Flu Crisis: Thousands of Chickens Dead, Authorities on Alert

Hyderabad: A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district’s Choutuppal region, Telangana, after hundreds of chickens were found dead in a poultry farm in Neelapathla village last week.

Authorities had sent samples from the deceased birds to the VBR Lab in Hyderabad for testing. Last night, the District Veterinary Officer officially confirmed that the chickens were infected with bird flu.

Officials Conduct Inspection and Sanitization

In response to the outbreak, Choutuppal RDO Shekhar Reddy, District Veterinary Officer Janiah, Deputy DMHO Yashodha, and local officials inspected the affected poultry farm. Sanitization measures were carried out at the farm and surrounding agricultural areas to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, in another alarming development, around 5,000 chickens were found dead in three poultry farms in Somula Varilingotam village, within the same mandal.

Public Advisory Issued

Authorities have urged the public not to panic, emphasizing that bird flu primarily affects poultry and does not pose a direct threat to humans. However, necessary precautions are being taken to contain the outbreak.