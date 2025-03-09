Telangana Bird Flu Outbreak: 3,500 Country Chickens Die in Medak

Hyderabad: A devastating bird flu outbreak has struck Lingapur village in Narsapur Mandal, Medak district, leading to the deaths of 3,500 country chickens.

The outbreak has severely impacted local poultry farmers, with many facing massive financial losses.

Bird Flu Outbreak: A Crisis for Poultry Farmers

The outbreak originated in a nearby broiler chicken farm, where the infection spread rapidly, wiping out the entire flock. Soon after, the virus reached the farm of Pathloth Prasad, a local poultry farmer who had been raising country chickens alongside broiler chickens.

Despite maintaining proper feed and water supply, he lost his entire 3,500-bird flock due to the highly contagious avian influenza.

Prasad had successfully raised and sold country chickens on five previous occasions without any issues. However, the sudden outbreak has left him facing severe financial distress, with an estimated loss of ₹8 lakh. He has appealed to the government for financial aid to recover from this massive setback.

Understanding Bird Flu: What is Avian Influenza?

Bird flu, or avian influenza (H5N1, H5N8, and other strains), is a highly contagious viral disease affecting both domestic and wild birds. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected birds, contaminated feed, water, or surfaces. Symptoms include:

Sudden death of poultry in large numbers

Swelling in the head, neck, and eyes of birds

Drop in egg production

Respiratory distress and coughing

Loss of appetite and lethargy

Bird flu outbreaks can wipe out entire poultry farms if not contained swiftly. In severe cases, the virus may also pose a risk to human health, although transmission from birds to humans is rare.

Economic Impact on Poultry Farmers

The outbreak in Medak district highlights the financial vulnerability of small-scale poultry farmers. Pathloth Prasad’s farm loss of ₹8 lakh is a clear indicator of how devastating bird flu can be for those who depend on poultry farming for their livelihood.

Key Economic Impacts:

Massive financial losses due to sudden death of poultry

Disruption in the poultry supply chain, leading to market shortages

Increased costs of disinfection and preventive measures

Potential job losses for workers dependent on poultry farming

Poultry farmers in Telangana are now urging the government to provide compensation, low-interest loans, and immediate support to recover from these setbacks.

Government and Veterinary Response to Bird Flu

The Telangana Animal Husbandry Department has launched an investigation to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread. Officials are conducting rapid response measures, including:

Culling infected and exposed birds to stop the virus from spreading. Sanitizing and disinfecting farms in and around Lingapur village. Monitoring poultry farms in the surrounding districts for signs of infection. Restricting movement of poultry and eggs to contain the outbreak. Advising farmers on preventive measures, including proper biosecurity protocols.

How Poultry Farmers Can Protect Their Farms

Preventing bird flu outbreaks requires strict biosecurity measures. Farmers should take the following steps to safeguard their poultry:

Restrict farm access – Limit entry to only essential workers.

Proper sanitation – Disinfect hands, footwear, and farming equipment regularly.

Separate different bird species – Avoid mixing broilers, layers, and country chickens.

Ensure clean feed and water – Contaminated sources can carry the virus.

Report sudden deaths – Contact veterinary officials immediately if unexplained poultry deaths occur.

Appeal for Government Assistance

With thousands of birds lost and poultry farms struggling, farmers are urging the government to:

Provide financial compensation for losses.

Offer emergency relief packages to affected poultry farmers.

Implement insurance schemes for small-scale poultry farms.

for small-scale poultry farms. Strengthen bird flu monitoring and rapid response teams.

Poultry farming is a crucial industry in Telangana’s rural economy, and support from the government will help farmers rebuild their businesses after this devastating outbreak.

The bird flu outbreak in Medak district continues to cause devastation, with 10,000 chickens dying in various villages of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal yesterday.

Poultry farm owners in Gowpally and Jangarai villages were left heartbroken as they witnessed thousands of their chickens dying in front of their eyes.

According to farm owners Janardhan, Yadagiri, and Bhopal Reddy, the disease has been spreading rapidly over the past week, leading to the deaths of a large number of chickens.

Reports suggest that Medak district has previously faced bird flu outbreaks, resulting in massive poultry losses. Authorities have buried the dead chickens to prevent further spread of the disease. The affected farm owners claim to have suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees and have appealed to the government for financial assistance.