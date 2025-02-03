Telangana BJP Appoints New District Presidents Including Hyderabad, Check List

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a strategic move to solidify its leadership base in Telangana by appointing district presidents for 27 districts across the state. The new appointments are seen as a crucial step in strengthening the party’s organizational structure at the grassroots level and gearing up for future political challenges.

List of Newly Appointed District Presidents

The BJP’s latest appointments include experienced leaders who are expected to drive the party’s agenda and engage with local communities effectively. The newly appointed district presidents are:

Jangaon : Souda Ramesh

: Souda Ramesh Warangal : Ganta Ravi

: Ganta Ravi Hanamkonda : Santosh Reddy

: Santosh Reddy Bhupalpally : Nishidhar Reddy

: Nishidhar Reddy Nalgonda : Nagam Varshit Reddy

: Nagam Varshit Reddy Nizamabad : Dinesh Kulachary

: Dinesh Kulachary Wanaparthy : Narayana

: Narayana Hyderabad Central : Deepak Reddy

: Deepak Reddy Medchal Rural: Srinivas

Additionally, the following district presidents have been appointed:

Asifabad : Srisailam Mudiraj

: Srisailam Mudiraj Kamareddy : Neelam Chinnarajulu

: Neelam Chinnarajulu Mulugu : Balaram

: Balaram Mahbubnagar : Srinivas Reddy

: Srinivas Reddy Jagtial : Yadagiri Babu

: Yadagiri Babu Mancherial : Venkateswarlu Goud

: Venkateswarlu Goud Peddapalli : Sanjeeva Reddy

: Sanjeeva Reddy Adilabad : Brahmananda Reddy

: Brahmananda Reddy Secunderabad: Mahankali Bharat Goud

Strategic Move to Strengthen the Party’s Outreach

These appointments come at a time when the BJP is looking to strengthen its foothold in the state, particularly ahead of future elections. With experienced leaders at the helm of each district, the party aims to improve its organizational outreach, expand its influence, and address local issues more effectively.

The appointed leaders are expected to work closely with the state leadership to promote BJP’s policies, mobilize support, and engage with voters at the grassroots level. This move is seen as part of the BJP’s larger strategy to build a strong local presence in Telangana and ensure greater political participation.

Focus on Grassroots Engagement

The new district presidents will play a key role in connecting with local communities, understanding their issues, and addressing them in alignment with the party’s vision. The BJP’s focus on grassroots engagement aims to enhance its visibility and support base in both urban and rural regions of Telangana.

With these strategic appointments, the BJP is set to intensify its efforts in building a stronger organizational network that can take on the political challenges ahead and position itself as a major player in the state’s political landscape.