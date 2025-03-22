Telangana: New BJP Chief or New Groupism? Raja Singh Rings Alarm Bells – Is BJP Losing Its Way in State?

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh has voiced strong concerns regarding the selection process for the new Telangana BJP president, emphasizing the need for central leadership to take charge of the decision.

State or Central Decision?

Raja Singh questioned whether the appointment would be made by the State Committee or the Central Committee. According to him, if the state unit chooses the new president, the individual might end up being just a “rubber stamp.” He believes only the central leadership can ensure a strong and independent president.

Also Read: Telangana Class X Exam Officials Sacked After Question Paper Was Photographed & Circulated on WhatsApp

Group Politics Could Harm BJP

Drawing from past experiences, the MLA said previous state presidents formed their own factions, causing harm to the party’s unity and progress. He warned that if groupism re-emerges under the new leadership, it could seriously damage BJP’s prospects in Telangana.

Senior Leaders Being Sidelined

He criticized the tendency to ignore senior leaders and loyal party workers—some of whom had even gone to jail for the party’s cause. Raja Singh insisted that these dedicated individuals deserve recognition and leadership opportunities.

Give Free Hand to MPs and MLAs

According to him, empowering sincere MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders with a “free hand” is the only way to ensure the BJP forms a government in Telangana in the future.

No Secret Meetings With CM

Raja Singh strongly advised the new BJP president to avoid any kind of secret or backdoor meetings with the Chief Minister, insisting on transparency and ideological commitment.

Support True Hindutva Workers

Reaffirming BJP’s Hindutva stance, he said that those who work for Dharma and uphold the party’s core values must be encouraged and promoted.

Public Statement After Private Appeals

Responding to criticism from within the party for airing views in the media, Raja Singh clarified that he had initially approached party seniors but went public only after being ignored. “I’m simply voicing the concerns of grassroots workers and senior leaders,” he stated.

The MLA’s remarks come at a crucial time as the BJP prepares for a leadership transition in Telangana, bringing internal differences into the spotlight.