Telangana: BJP leader Laxman criticizes Revanth Reddy govt on farmer support, employment

Hyderabad: National President of the BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman on Sunday voiced strong criticism of the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises to farmers, students and the unemployed.

He expressed concern that while the government promised loan waivers, increased farmer support, and job creation, it has fallen short across all fronts.

In a statement here, Laxman pointed out that despite promises, many farmers still lack access to Rythu Bandhu benefits, and the loan waiver program remains incomplete.

“Farmers don’t receive a fair support price, especially for crops like cotton, and bonuses have proven to be empty assurances,” he stated. He questioned the Congress administration’s approach to agricultural loans, asking if they were granted based on ration cards and how loan waivers would apply under such conditions.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s claim of creating 50,000 jobs, Laxman demanded proof that notifications and exams for these positions were consistently conducted.

He also recalled a promise made by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy in Ashok Nagar last year to create two lakh jobs, emphasising that “almost a year has passed with no results.”

Highlighting Congress leaders’ foreign trips, Laxman questioned how funds were available for such travel when programmes like Rythu Bandhu and loan waivers remain underfunded. “Where is the money coming from for foreign trips while farmers and the needy wait in long lines for promised schemes?” he asked.

Laxman also accused the Congress of mishandling the Abhayastam scheme, causing over a crore applicants to suffer due to delays.

“Ten months have passed, yet no concrete progress has been made on the applications, nor is there clarity on the status of bail applications submitted,” he noted.

Further, he criticised Revanth Reddy for allegedly causing unrest among farmers by failing to support crop purchases and setting unfair conditions on cotton sales. "Instead of real support, the government has placed obstacles, worsening farmers' hardships," he added.