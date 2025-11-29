Telangana BJP opposes govt move to merge 27 local bodies into GHMC

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Friday strongly opposed the state government’s proposal to expand the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits by merging 27 local bodies falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The party warned that such a move would lead to administrative complications, higher taxation and greater public inconvenience.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, State BJP President N Ramchander Rao said the merger of 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations to create a “Metropolitan City” was unnecessary and harmful to public interest.

He argued that decentralisation—not consolidation—was key to efficient urban governance and service delivery. Earlier in the day, Rao held an internal meeting with corporators and senior leaders to discuss the party’s stance and strategy.

He pointed out that bringing an estimated population of over two crores under GHMC jurisdiction would overload an already cash-strapped civic body. He said GHMC is currently struggling to manage sanitation, drainage, solid waste, roads, streetlights and water supply within its existing limits, and adding more areas would make service delivery even more challenging.

Rao alleged the proposal reflects the same “Tughlaq-style policies” seen under the previous BRS government, and criticised the ruling Congress for pushing forward without public consultation or an all-party discussion.

He claimed the decision was influenced by real estate interests rather than public welfare and also referred to the HILT land policy (Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy) to allege that the government is prioritising land monetisation over governance.

Calling the expansion plan “unscientific and politically motivated,” Rao demanded its immediate withdrawal.

BJP MLCs Anji Reddy and Malka Komaraiah, vice-president Banda Karthika Reddy, chief spokesperson N. V. Subhash, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, GHMC floor leader Shankar Yadav, deputy floor leader Radha Dheeraj Reddy and Narasimha Reddy were present at the media briefing.