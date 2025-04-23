Telangana Boils as Temperatures Cross 44°C, Heatwave Alert Issued

Hyderabad: Telangana is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 40°C across all 33 districts on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jagtiyal for the next three days due to extreme heatwave conditions.

Nirmal Hottest at 44.5°C, Close Contenders Include Adilabad and Mancherial

According to IMD data:

Nirmal recorded the highest temperature at 44.5°C

recorded the highest temperature at Adilabad followed closely at 44.4°C

followed closely at Mancherial reported 44.3°C

Other parts of the state, including Nizamabad and Khanapur, also saw mercury levels crossing 44°C, creating severe discomfort and health concerns among the population.

Hyderabad Scorches as All 30 Circles Cross 40°C

The state capital Hyderabad was not spared from the heatwave, with all its 30 municipal circles recording temperatures above 40°C. As many as 12 circles touched 41.6°C, marking one of the hottest days this year for the city.

Forecast for Hyderabad:

Partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours

for the next 48 hours Hazy conditions likely during the morning hours

likely during the morning hours Maximum temperature expected around 40°C

expected around Minimum temperature likely to be around 26°C

likely to be around Surface winds from the south/southeast at speeds of 4–8 km/h

Also Read: Four Students Die by Suicide After Failing Intermediate Exams in Telangana

Deserted Streets in Adilabad Amid Intense Heat

In the erstwhile Adilabad district, the situation is particularly severe:

Dasturabad Mandal recorded 44.4°C

recorded Nirmal rural and Khanapur reported 44.3°C

and reported Bhainsa followed with 44.2°C

With temperatures remaining above 43°C for two consecutive days, markets remain deserted from 11 AM to 6 PM, as residents avoid stepping out during peak heat hours. Locals are increasingly worried about the health impacts of the prolonged heatwave.

IMD Explains Weather Pattern Behind Heatwave

The IMD noted that a north-south trough from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar is contributing to the current heatwave. The trough extends across Chhattisgarh, East Vidarbha, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level, disrupting weather balance and intensifying heat conditions in the region.