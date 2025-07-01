Telangana Boys Finish Runners-Up at 27th National Tennis Volleyball Championship

Chhattisgarh: The 27th National Junior and Sub-Junior Boys and Girls Tennis Volleyball Championship was held from June 26 to 28, 2025, in Chhattisgarh. The Telangana boys’ team put up a commendable performance, securing the silver medal and bringing pride to the state.

Telangana Defeats Maharashtra in Semi-Finals

In a dominant semi-final clash, Telangana outplayed Maharashtra, the founding state of the sport, in a one-sided victory that highlighted their skill, teamwork, and tactical execution.

Thrilling Finals Against Delhi Ends in Narrow Defeat

The final match against Delhi turned out to be a nail-biter. Despite a strong fight, Telangana narrowly lost with a 2-1 scoreline, securing second place in the championship. The match showcased the team’s resilience and competitive spirit.

Consistent National-Level Performers

This is the second consecutive year that the Telangana boys’ team has finished as national runners-up, having also secured the silver medal in the previous edition held in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. Their consistency and growth on the national stage are remarkable.

Team Roster and Mentors

The silver-winning team consisted of:

A. Ganesh

K. Azad

A. Satwik

G. Shoban

P. Shiva Kumar

M. Akhil

The team was coached by Mr. Mohan and managed by Mr. P. Brahmaiah, both of whom played key roles in the team’s strategy and morale.

Association Leaders Applaud the Achievement

On this joyous occasion, the leadership of the Telangana Tennis Volleyball Association expressed their pride and support:

Mr. Narasimhulu (CEO)

Dr. Bal Raj (President)

Mr. Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad (Secretary & International Player)

All three congratulated the players, coach, and manager for their outstanding effort and dedication.