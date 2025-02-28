Telangana Braces for 40°C Temperatures: March to Witness Unusual Heatwave

Hyderabad: The month of March is expected to be hotter than usual, with temperatures consistently reaching 40°C and heatwave-like conditions prevailing across Telangana and other parts of India. Reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, indicate that above-normal temperatures will be experienced throughout the country.

Telangana to Face Rising Temperatures

According to Dr. K Nagaratna, Head Meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad, the weather is expected to become significantly warmer from March 2. While temperatures had slightly dipped by 2-3°C in the last week of February, the respite will be short-lived, as temperatures are likely to rise again in early March.

“A clearer picture will emerge in a day or two, but one thing is certain—Telangana will also experience above-normal temperatures this March,” Dr. Nagaratna stated.

Heatwaves Already Hitting Other Regions

The IMD recently issued a heatwave alert for parts of coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Kerala, where daytime temperatures have already touched 40°C. Similar conditions were also recorded in Mumbai and parts of Goa on February 25-26, signaling an early onset of summer heatwaves.

Climate Experts Warn of Rising Heat Exposure

Prominent environmentalist and climate tracker Peter Dynes (@PGdynes) highlighted the early arrival of heatwaves in India, attributing it to climate change.

“Heat waves are hitting India early, with a 38°C forecast in February. Climate change is driving an exponential rise in extreme heat exposure worldwide. Heat-related deaths among people over 65 have risen by 85% since 2004, an incredible increase,” Dynes posted on X.

Authorities Urge Precaution

With the possibility of extreme heat conditions continuing through March, authorities advise staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and taking necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation, with updated forecasts expected in the coming days.