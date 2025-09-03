Weather Alert: Telangana Braces for Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds Over Next 24 Hours

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places across the state during the next seven days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana during the next five days. The Southwest monsoon has been normal over the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Vikarabad district of Telangana during the last 24 hours. Rain occurred at many places over the state during the same period, the report added.