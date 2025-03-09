Telangana Braces for Intense Summer as Temperatures Set to Hit 40°C

Hyderabad: As summer tightens its grip over Telangana, residents should prepare for a steady rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to soar to 40°C starting midweek.

The transition from the mild winter phase to full-fledged summer conditions is now evident, prompting citizens to brace for hot days and warmer nights.

Temperature Surge Across Telangana

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, and other weather experts, the state will experience a consistent increase in temperatures. Forecasts indicate that by March 11 and 12, several parts of Telangana will see daytime temperatures reaching 40°C, signaling the arrival of peak summer conditions. The current temperature range of 36°C to 40°C is expected to persist and intensify in the coming days.

Meteorologists have also observed that early morning temperatures, which were previously cooler, are now stabilizing to normal levels, accompanied by a return of moisture-laden winds from the East. This shift has ended the streak of record-low humidity levels, contributing to warmer atmospheric conditions.

IMD’s Weather Advisory

In its latest forecast, IMD-Hyderabad confirmed that dry weather conditions will dominate the state over the next few days. The weather department has also predicted misty and hazy mornings in isolated pockets of Telangana. Over the next three days, maximum temperatures are anticipated to rise gradually by 2-3°C, intensifying the summer heat further.

IMD-Hyderabad’s official statement read: “Dry weather is very likely to prevail across Telangana. Mist/hazy conditions will be observed during the early morning hours at isolated places. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3°C in the next three days.”

T. Balaji, a prominent weather forecaster based in Hyderabad, shared insights on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changing climatic patterns. He noted that normal humidity levels have returned, leading to a rapid increase in temperatures across Telangana.

“The streak of record-low humidity has ended. Normal levels with moist winds from the East are back. Temperature is already clocking 39°C to 40°C in North and East Telangana. In Hyderabad, temperatures have settled at 37°C to 38°C. By March 11 and 12, temperatures will rise to 40°C consistently.” Balaji posted.

Impact on Hyderabad and Surrounding Regions

Hyderabad, the state’s capital, is currently recording temperatures between 37°C and 38°C, with projections indicating a further increase in the coming days. The scorching heat is expected to impact daily life, prompting authorities to advise precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat strokes.

In other regions like North and East Telangana, the situation is already more intense, with some areas registering temperatures touching 40°C. The rising heat has raised concerns about water scarcity and power consumption, as demand for cooling appliances such as air conditioners and fans are set to increase significantly.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

With summer intensifying, health experts are urging citizens to take adequate precautions, including:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Avoiding direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours.

Wearing light-colored and breathable clothing.

Using sunscreen and protective gear like hats and sunglasses when stepping outdoors.

Keeping cooling devices in optimal working condition to beat the heat.

Looking Ahead

As Telangana heads into peak summer, the ongoing rise in temperatures calls for proactive measures to stay cool and safe. IMD continues to monitor the weather patterns, and further updates will provide insights into how long the extreme heatwave conditions will persist.

Residents should stay informed through official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of the scorching summer ahead.