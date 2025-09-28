After Three Days of Torrential Rain, Telangana Braces for More Showers Next Week

Hyderabad: Telangana has been warned of yet another bout of heavy showers in the coming days, following three days of relentless rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has signaled that a low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around October 1–2, potentially triggering widespread rainfall across the state during the first week of October.

According to the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, heavy rain is expected in several districts between October 2 and 4. Meanwhile, lighter, scattered showers could occur from September 29 to October 1. Meteorologists have also highlighted the risk of intense rainfall in certain pockets as the low-pressure area gains strength.

Telangana has already recorded above-average rainfall in recent days. Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society shows that as of September 28, the state has received 98.48 cm of rainfall, surpassing the normal expected level of 73.11 cm.

Authorities are urging citizens to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying and waterlogged areas, and to stay informed through official weather updates. Sudden heavy showers could disrupt traffic and daily activities, making preparedness essential.

In anticipation of the upcoming rains, officials are closely monitoring rivers and drainage systems and coordinating relief measures to mitigate the impact of potential flooding. Residents have been advised to plan their movements carefully and remain alert over the next few days.