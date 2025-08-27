Telangana Braces for Torrential Rains & Thunderstorms in 24 Hours, Red Alert Issued for these Areas

Hyderabad: A well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast persisted at 8:30 am today, the Meteorological Centre said in a special bulletin issued at 1:00 pm.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move slowly in a west-northwestward direction across Odisha during the next 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The monsoon trough currently passes through Bikaner, Banasthali, Damoh, Pendra Road, and extends to the centre of the well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, before stretching southeastward into the east-central Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Centre has issued alerts for Telangana. A Red Alert has been sounded for Medak and Kamareddy districts, where very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Sangareddy districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

A Yellow Alert has also been issued, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

In addition, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places across all districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Met Centre said.