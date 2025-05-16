Early Monsoon Alert! Telangana Braces for Week-Long Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted continued heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Telangana till May 23. The alert comes as parts of the state have already begun witnessing consistent downpours that have lowered the temperatures and raised water levels.

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Several Districts

The MET department has extended its orange warning — indicating potentially severe weather — for the next three days in multiple districts. Additionally, yellow warnings have been issued for several regions, highlighting the risk of moderate impact from thunderstorms and rainfall.

Hyderabad and Districts Witness Overnight Rainfall

Between Thursday night and early Friday morning, several parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts received steady rainfall. The showers helped bring down the rising temperatures, offering some relief to residents. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), most regions of Telangana recorded good rainfall levels during this period.

Early Monsoon Likely: Weather Expert Advises Farmers

Noted weather analyst T. Balaji, known for his real-time forecasts on social media platform X, said on Friday that monsoon-like weather is setting in much earlier this year. In his post, he advised farmers to begin sowing seeds around May 18 or 19 to maximize crop yield.

He added that temperatures are expected to drop significantly after May 20, which would help crops thrive in the early days of the monsoon. However, he also warned of a break in the monsoon cycle by the second or third week of June and therefore recommended preponing agricultural activities accordingly.

Relief and Caution

While the rains have brought much-needed relief from heat, the weather department continues to advise caution for those in areas under weather alerts. Citizens are urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid open areas during lightning activity.

The evolving weather situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be issued by the MET department and local authorities in the coming days.