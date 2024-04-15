Telangana: BRS alleges Congress victory based on false promises

Narayanapet (Telangana): Former Minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao accused the Congress of attaining power through deception, citing unfulfilled promises made during the previous Assembly elections.

Addressing a campaign event in Kosgi district on Monday, Rao asserted that the BRS party remains committed to serving both victorious and defeated constituencies. He questioned the BJP’s track record during its 10-year tenure and criticized its appeal for votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rao protested the Modi government’s failure to grant national status to the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project and its refusal to sanction medical and nursing colleges for Telangana. He also highlighted unmet pledges by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, including the non-implementation of crop loan waivers and the absence of promised bonuses for rice farmers.

Furthermore, Rao criticized the Congress government for terminating schemes initiated by the previous KCR administration. He lamented the disparity in developmental projects, alleging neglect in certain constituencies, including Kodangal.

In a show of support, Rao endorsed Srinivas Reddy, the BRS candidate for Mahbubnagar, urging constituents to elect him as their MP.