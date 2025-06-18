Telangana: BRS Declares War on Congress, Plans Mass Agitation Over Dried-Up Irrigation Dreams

Hyderabad: In a significant political escalation, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing to launch a statewide agitation against what it terms as the Congress government’s criminal negligence of Telangana’s crucial irrigation projects. The decision comes amid mounting criticism over the government’s alleged inaction regarding stalled or incomplete water infrastructure.

Party president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will soon chair a strategy meeting with top BRS leaders to finalise the details of the agitation. The meeting will focus on planning an aggressive campaign aimed at highlighting the anti-farmer policies of the current regime.

Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Kaleshwaram Projects in Focus

Two major irrigation projects—the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, reportedly 90% complete, and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which has stalled citing structural issues—will be at the core of the agitation. The BRS alleges these projects have been deliberately sidelined for political reasons, despite their potential to irrigate lakhs of acres.

KCR is expected to highlight the Congress government’s silence, especially Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s lack of response on the status of these critical projects.

BRS Accuses Congress of Politically Motivated Inaction

The BRS leadership claims that the Congress is intentionally ignoring BRS-era schemes, undermining infrastructure built to support Telangana’s farmers. Neglect of Medigadda barrage repairs and the withholding of funds for project completion are expected to be key points of attack.

BRS leaders argue that technical reports are being used as a pretext to halt projects, leaving nearly 10 lakh acres of farmland without irrigation, especially during crucial agricultural periods.

Mass Protests and Public Campaigns on the Cards

Sources indicate that the meeting will chalk out protest schedules and public outreach campaigns, including rallies, press briefings, and social media drives. The BRS intends to take the issue directly to the people and mobilize support from farming communities across Telangana.

The coming days are likely to witness intensified political tensions, as the BRS sharpens its narrative around irrigation and farmer welfare to reclaim lost ground as the principal opposition in the state.