Telangana BRS Leader Imtiyaz Ishaq Confident of Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election, Defends Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: In an exclusive interview with Munsif News 24×7, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) General Secretary and Former Chairman Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Imtiyaz Ishaq expressed strong confidence in his party’s prospects for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election while criticizing the Congress government’s handling of minority welfare schemes and the Kaleshwaram project controversy.

Jubilee Hills By-Election: BRS Names Maganti Sunitha as Candidate

The by-election, scheduled for November 11, 2025, was necessitated by the passing of three-time BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June 2025. Speaking about the party’s strategy, Ishaq revealed that BRS has fielded Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunitha, as their candidate.

“The party has already announced the ticket for Maganti Gopinath’s wife. Our candidate is already among the people because Maganti Gopinath was a personality who lived among the people,” Ishaq stated. He added that BRS workers have spread across Jubilee Hills and campaign activities have begun in earnest.

Over 211 candidates filed 321 nominations for the by-election between October 13 and 21, indicating intense competition in this high-profile constituency.

Kaleshwaram Project: Defense Against Congress Allegations

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Ishaq mounted a spirited defense of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s flagship initiative. The Congress government ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the project following a Ghose Commission report submitted in July 2025.

“Kaleshwaram is an invaluable project that KCR designed for Telangana. His vision was always ‘Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu’ — first providing water to all,” Ishaq explained. He emphasized that the project provided farmers access to 240 TMC of water and transformed Telangana’s agriculture, making it number one in the country.

The BRS leader accused Congress of turning to the CBI, which he characterized as functioning under BJP’s direction, solely to defame KCR and the party. “Rahul Gandhi calls the ED and CBI frontal organizations of BJP, yet Revanth Reddy goes to the same CBI. Either Rahul Gandhi is wrong, or Revanth Reddy is right. Congress needs to decide,” Ishaq challenged.

The state government has paid Rs 49,835 crore toward principal and interest on loans taken for the Kaleshwaram project, with a debt burden of Rs 60,869 crore still remaining.

Minority Welfare: Comparing BRS and Congress Track Records

Ishaq launched a scathing attack on the Congress government’s minority welfare record, contrasting it with BRS achievements. He cited specific numbers to support his claims about budget allocations and spending patterns.

“From 2004 to 2014, during ten years of Congress rule, they spent only Rs 2,400 crore on minorities including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Jains. In contrast, during BRS government’s final year in 2023, the minority welfare budget was Rs 2,200 crore for a single year,” Ishaq stated.

The Congress government allocated Rs 3,003 crore for minority welfare in 2024-25, but only 40% of the funds were utilized. Ishaq questioned what new schemes Congress has implemented in 22 months of governance.

He highlighted several BRS initiatives during KCR’s tenure:

Residential schools for minorities

Shaadi Mubarak scheme providing Rs 1,01,116 for weddings

CM Overseas Scholarship program

Honorariums for imams and muezzins

Distribution of various assets to support self-employment

Shaadi Mubarak Gold Promise Unfulfilled

One of Ishaq’s strongest criticisms focused on Congress’s unfulfilled promise regarding the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. “Congress promised to add one tola of gold to the Rs 1,01,116 that KCR was providing for weddings after December 9. It’s been 22 months — where is that one tola of gold? All those who got married after December 2023 are still waiting,” he charged.

TMREIS Schools: Allegations of Neglect

Discussing the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) schools, Ishaq accused the Congress government of planning to shut down these institutions despite public statements to the contrary.

“Congress is trying to close down TMREIS under the guise of their new Model School scheme. The Golconda TMREIS school that Revanth Reddy inaugurated was built by our government. Eleven permanent buildings were constructed during KCR’s tenure. Congress hasn’t built a single floor, a single school, or a single building,” Ishaq claimed.

BRS leaders have criticized declining standards in TMREIS institutions under Congress rule and questioned the status of promised schemes including Abdul Kalam Thufa-e-Taleem and scooters for female students.

He further alleged that TMREIS employees had their salaries cut by Rs 12,000-13,000 per month, leading to protests. “Even today, imams and muezzins are owed four months of honorariums. TMREIS bills haven’t been cleared, and building rents remain pending for one to two years,” he added.

Telangana’s Debt: Context and Comparison

Responding to allegations about Telangana’s debt burden, Ishaq provided context by comparing state and central government borrowings.

“When any government pursues development, expenses increase. Look at the central government — Modi’s government has a debt of Rs 24 lakh crore. No one talks about that. Revanth Reddy’s government has already spent Rs 2,20,000 crore in 22 months. Where is that money going?” he questioned.

Ishaq argued that when KCR spent money, it went toward concrete schemes benefiting the poor. “What schemes has Congress brought that compare to what KCR delivered? Can they name even one scheme for minorities in their 50 years of rule that enabled educational or economic progress?” he challenged.

Congress Government’s Expenditure Pattern Questioned

The BRS leader pointed to what he called misplaced priorities in Congress spending. “Congress says Telangana is bankrupt, yet they’ve allocated Rs 33 crore for Ramzan celebrations. KCR gave Rs 1,01,116 for Shaadi Mubarak — you said you’d give one tola of gold. You’ve allocated funds but haven’t delivered anything meaningful to the people,” Ishaq stated.

He also criticized the distribution of sewing machines in Rahmat Nagar Charminar constituency. “These sewing machines were purchased by KCR’s government. We bought 26,000 sewing machines and distributed 14,000. The remaining 11,000-12,000 are now being distributed by Congress. Four ministers are going just to distribute 450 machines. This is shameful — they couldn’t buy a single machine in 22 months but are taking credit for our work,” he charged.

KCR’s Leadership and Party Unity

Addressing questions about internal party dynamics following the electoral defeat, Ishaq emphasized KCR’s stature and popularity among the masses.

“KCR is a big tree. Small incidents and minor disturbances won’t affect anything. KCR’s personality and popularity among the people remain strong. People trust KCR to lead, whether it’s the party or the state. When KCR works, everyone will be with him. No one can damage KCR’s reputation,” Ishaq declared.

He described KCR as a secular leader with a national perspective. “KCR is a popular personality across India. When he works, all types of people from all religions stand with him. The people of Jubilee Hills are educated, hardworking, and belong to various communities. They want to teach Congress a lesson this time,” he asserted.

Message to Jubilee Hills Voters

Ishaq outlined what he sees as key voter concerns in the constituency that favor BRS:

Maganti Gopinath’s Legacy: “The services Maganti Gopinath rendered to the people are positive and remembered with respect.”

Anger Against Congress Promises: “The people of Jubilee Hills are angry about the false promises Congress made to come to power. The minority declaration they created was just to fool minorities.”

TMREIS Schools Issue: “The people want to teach a lesson to Congress for trying to close down TMREIS schools that KCR established as his dream project so minority children, especially Muslim boys and girls, could study just like SC and ST children.”

Unfulfilled Gold Promise: “The promise of one tola of gold that wasn’t delivered — people want to hold them accountable for this.”

Confident Prediction for By-Election and Local Body Elections

Looking ahead, Ishaq expressed confidence not only about the Jubilee Hills by-election but also upcoming local body elections.

“The upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election will deliver a big lesson to Congress. Similarly, local body elections are also coming, and Congress’s era will end there too. In ten out of ten cases, if you ask people whether KCR’s government was good or Revanth Reddy’s government is good, ten out of ten will say KCR’s government was better. This is the popularity KCR enjoys among the masses,” he concluded.

The Election Commission accepted nominations from three major candidates: Congress’s V. Naveen Yadav, BRS’s Maganti Sunitha, and BJP’s Deepak Reddy Lankala, setting up a three-way contest in this prestigious Hyderabad constituency.

Analysis: High-Stakes Contest in Urban Telangana

The by-election is being closely watched as a key test of urban voter sentiment in Telangana, particularly within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, which largely supported BRS in the last Assembly elections.

The contest represents more than a single seat — it serves as a referendum on the Congress government’s first year in power and tests whether BRS can retain its urban base despite losing power at the state level. With minority welfare, infrastructure development, and government accountability emerging as key campaign themes, the November 11 vote will provide crucial signals about Telangana’s political trajectory.

The outcome could influence both parties’ strategies heading into future elections and shape the narrative around governance, development priorities, and community-specific welfare schemes in India’s youngest state.