Telangana Budget Increases Sports Allocation by ₹100 Crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated an additional ₹100 crore for sports in its annual budget, raising the total sports budget for the year to ₹465 crore.

This marks a significant increase from last year’s allocation, reinforcing the state’s commitment to the development of sports and athletics.

Enhanced Funding for Sports Development

The Telangana Assembly, while presenting the state budget, announced the increase in funds to further boost sports infrastructure, training facilities, and athlete support programs.

Sports enthusiasts and stakeholders have welcomed the budget hike, expressing optimism about its effective utilization for the holistic development of sports in the state.

Also Read: Telangana Budget: Big Good News for Unemployed Youth – Unexpected Allocations in Budget!

Support from Sports Authorities

The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman, Shiva Sena Reddy, praised the government’s initiative and stated that this increased funding would provide a major push to the state’s sporting ambitions.

Impact on Telangana’s Sports Ecosystem

The additional funds are expected to benefit:

Upgrading sports infrastructure across the state.

across the state. Providing better training facilities and coaching programs.

and coaching programs. Supporting budding athletes with scholarships and financial aid.

with scholarships and financial aid. Enhancing participation in national and international sporting events.

The increased budget allocation aligns with Telangana’s broader vision of becoming a leading sports hub in India by nurturing young talent and promoting grassroots sports initiatives.