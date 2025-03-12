Telangana Budget Session 2025 Begins Today: Key Bills, Fiscal Challenges, and Political Showdown in Focus

The Telangana Legislature’s budget session begins today, March 12, 2025, at 11 AM, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressing a joint sitting of the Assembly and Council. The session sets the stage for critical financial decisions, contentious debates, and landmark legislation amid rising political tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition parties.

Governor’s Address Sets the Tone

The session will commence with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address at the old Assembly building in Hyderabad, outlining the government’s priorities. Key focus areas include:

Welfare schemes for marginalized communities.

for marginalized communities. Infrastructure development in irrigation, power, and transportation.

in irrigation, power, and transportation. Economic strategies to tackle revenue shortfalls.

The House will adjourn after the address, with the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) finalizing the session’s agenda and duration.

Budget 2025-26: Key Figures and Challenges

The state budget, likely presented on March 19, is expected to propose a ₹3.20 lakh crore outlay—a 10% increase from 2024-25. However, officials warn of adjustments due to:

Economic slowdown impacting tax revenues.

impacting tax revenues. Declining GST and registration collections .

. A projected ₹50,000 crore deficit between estimates.

Major allocations are anticipated for:

Welfare schemes (SC/BC communities).

(SC/BC communities). Integrated residential schools .

. Irrigation and youth development programs.

Landmark Bills on the Agenda

Post discussions on the Governor’s address, two pivotal bills will dominate the session:

SC Categorization Bill: Based on recommendations from a judicial commission, this aims to subdivide Scheduled Castes for equitable resource distribution. BC Reservation Increase: The Congress government seeks to raise backward classes’ quotas from 23% to 42%, fulfilling a key poll promise.

The BC bill follows a statewide caste survey—a first in Telangana—initiated after Rahul Gandhi’s election pledge.

Political Fireworks Expected

The session will see heated clashes between the Congress and opposition parties (BRS and BJP). Key debate points include:

Congress Agenda:

Highlighting caste survey outcomes and welfare schemes.

and welfare schemes. Defending budget priorities amid fiscal constraints.

BRS Counterattacks:

Alleging failures in implementing Six Guarantees (poll promises).

(poll promises). Criticizing handling of drought, water shortages, and farmers’ issues.

BJP’s Role:

Demanding transparency in fund allocation.

Questioning deficit management strategies.

A major highlight is BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)’s expected return to the Assembly after a year-long absence. Congress has previously criticized his non-attendance, even urging the Speaker to withhold his salary.

Security Tightened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have enforced a three-tier security ring around the Assembly, banning protests and rallies nearby. This follows concerns over potential disruptions during debates.

Why This Session Matters

Economic Recovery : The budget aims to balance welfare spending with revenue challenges.

: The budget aims to balance welfare spending with revenue challenges. Social Justice : SC/BC bills could reshape reservation policies.

: SC/BC bills could reshape reservation policies. Political Momentum: With local elections approaching, both Congress and BRS will use the session to rally support.

As Telangana navigates economic headwinds and political rivalry, the 2025 Budget Session will be a litmus test for the Congress government’s promises. With high-stakes legislation and fiery debates ahead, the outcomes could shape the state’s trajectory for years to come

