Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Meeting Concludes: Key Decisions Announced

The Telangana Cabinet meeting has concluded, with several key decisions taken regarding governance, development, and administrative reforms.

Mohammed Yousuf6 March 2025 - 22:37
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Concludes: Key Decisions Announced
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Concludes: Key Decisions Announced

The Telangana Cabinet meeting has concluded, with several key decisions taken regarding governance, development, and administrative reforms.

Key Highlights of the Cabinet Meeting:

  • Budget Session Dates Finalized: The Telangana Assembly Budget session will commence on March 12 and continue until March 27.
  • Implementation of Bhubharati from Ugadi: The Cabinet has decided to implement the Bhubharati land survey project starting from the Ugadi festival.
  • New Board for Future City: A special board will be established for the development of the Future City project.
  • Special Committee on River Water Issues: A dedicated committee will be formed to address and resolve disputes related to river water sharing.
  • New Village-Level Officer (VLO) Posts: The Cabinet has approved the creation of 10,950 new Village-Level Officer (VLO) posts to strengthen rural administration.
  • New Revenue Divisions and Mandals: A total of 217 posts have been sanctioned for newly created revenue divisions and mandals in the state.

Also Read: Telangana Faces Water Crisis as Groundwater Levels Plummet

These decisions aim to enhance governance, infrastructure, and administrative efficiency across Telangana.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf6 March 2025 - 22:37

Related Articles

Telangana Faces Water Crisis as Groundwater Levels Plummet

Telangana Faces Water Crisis as Groundwater Levels Plummet

6 March 2025 - 20:23
Telangana: Drugs Control Administration Cracks Down on Improper Drug Storage and Illegal Stocking

Telangana: Drugs Control Administration Cracks Down on Improper Drug Storage and Illegal Stocking

6 March 2025 - 15:36
Minister Konda Surekha in Tears After Her Pet Dog 'Happy' Passes Away

Minister Konda Surekha in Tears After Her Pet Dog ‘Happy’ Passes Away

6 March 2025 - 15:01
Telangana: Authorities Crack Down on Drinking Water Wastage with Special Task Force

Telangana: Authorities Crack Down on Drinking Water Wastage with Special Task Force

6 March 2025 - 12:56
Back to top button