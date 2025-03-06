Telangana Cabinet Meeting Concludes: Key Decisions Announced

The Telangana Cabinet meeting has concluded, with several key decisions taken regarding governance, development, and administrative reforms.

Key Highlights of the Cabinet Meeting:

Budget Session Dates Finalized: The Telangana Assembly Budget session will commence on March 12 and continue until March 27 .

A dedicated to address and resolve disputes related to . New Village-Level Officer (VLO) Posts: The Cabinet has approved the creation of 10,950 new Village-Level Officer (VLO) posts to strengthen rural administration.

The Cabinet has approved the creation of to strengthen rural administration. New Revenue Divisions and Mandals: A total of 217 posts have been sanctioned for newly created revenue divisions and mandals in the state.

These decisions aim to enhance governance, infrastructure, and administrative efficiency across Telangana.