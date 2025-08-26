Telangana
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Aug 29
The Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 29.
An official statement issued here on Tuesday said the meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held at 1500 hours on August 29 in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, 6th floor, Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad.