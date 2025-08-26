Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Aug 29

The Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 29.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 18:03
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Aug 29
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Aug 29

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 29.

An official statement issued here on Tuesday said the meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held at 1500 hours on August 29 in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, 6th floor, Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 18:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button