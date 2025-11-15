Telangana

Telangana Cabinet to Meet on November 17, Likely to Discuss Local Body Elections

The meeting of the Telangana Council of Ministers will be held on November 17, 2025, at 3 PM in the Cabinet Meeting Hall of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 November 2025 - 22:04
Telangana Cabinet to Meet on November 17, Likely to Discuss Local Body Elections
Telangana Cabinet to Meet on November 17, Likely to Discuss Local Body Elections

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The meeting of the Telangana Council of Ministers will be held on November 17, 2025, at 3 PM in the Cabinet Meeting Hall of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. The cabinet is likely to discuss and take a decision regarding the conduct of local body elections.

The Chief Secretary, K. Ramakrishna Rao, has directed all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries to submit agenda items – duly approved in circulation – along with Telugu translations to the General Administration (Cabinet) Department by 5 PM on November 15.

Departments with no agenda items have been asked to send a NIL report within the deadline. All senior officials have also been instructed to remain available at the headquarters during the Cabinet meeting.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 November 2025 - 22:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button