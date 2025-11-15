Telangana Cabinet to Meet on November 17, Likely to Discuss Local Body Elections

Hyderabad: The meeting of the Telangana Council of Ministers will be held on November 17, 2025, at 3 PM in the Cabinet Meeting Hall of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. The cabinet is likely to discuss and take a decision regarding the conduct of local body elections.

The Chief Secretary, K. Ramakrishna Rao, has directed all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries to submit agenda items – duly approved in circulation – along with Telugu translations to the General Administration (Cabinet) Department by 5 PM on November 15.

Departments with no agenda items have been asked to send a NIL report within the deadline. All senior officials have also been instructed to remain available at the headquarters during the Cabinet meeting.