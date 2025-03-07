Telangana: Cadaver Dogs Deployed to Trace Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel Site

Hyderabad: In a bid to intensify the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel site, where eight workers have been trapped since February 22, cadaver dogs from Kerala have been deployed to assist the rescue mission.

Cadaver dogs, also known as Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDDs), are specially trained to locate human remains. Their highly sensitive sense of smell enables them to detect decomposed bodies, bones, or biological evidence, even if buried underground, submerged in water, or hidden in debris.

These dogs are typically used in disaster response, crime investigations, and search operations for missing persons. Their training allows them to differentiate between human and animal remains, making them invaluable in situations such as tunnel accidents.

High-Level Review Meeting Held at SLBC Tunnel Site

Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar confirmed the deployment of the Kerala-trained cadaver dogs at the SLBC site on Thursday to aid in locating the workers trapped inside the tunnel. A high-level review meeting was conducted near the site, where Arvind Kumar, Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, IIT experts, Singareni technical personnel, military officials, and NDRF teams gathered to strategize and discuss ongoing rescue efforts.

Also Read: Telangana Government to Form Future City Development Authority in Cabinet Meeting

National Disaster Management Authority Secretary Visits SLBC Tunnel Site

Colonel Keerthi Pratap Singh, Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the SLBC tunnel collapse site on Thursday to take stock of the ongoing rescue operations. Arvind Kumar provided him with a detailed briefing on the situation inside the tunnel and the current progress of the rescue mission.

Exploring Technological Solutions for Rescue Efforts

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously suggested the use of robotic technology to assist in the rescue efforts. Following this, representatives from Hyderabad-based NV Robotics visited the tunnel site to assess the feasibility of using robotics to aid in the rescue operations.

The ongoing efforts continue as teams work tirelessly to rescue the trapped workers.