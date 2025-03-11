Telangana Caste Survey: Debate Over BC Reservations Intensifies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s landmark caste survey has ignited a heated debate on social justice, reservation policies, and political strategies concerning backward class (BC) representation.

While aimed at assessing socio-economic conditions, the survey has also drawn criticism, with opposition parties questioning its methodology and inclusivity.

Congress Pushes for Enhanced BC Reservations

On March 6, the Telangana Congress Cabinet approved draft Bills to increase BC reservations in education, employment, and politics, based on the caste survey data. The government aims to pass these Bills during the upcoming March Assembly Session (dates yet to be announced).

Caste Survey Findings: Key Demographics

The survey, officially concluded on December 25, 2024, revealed the following population distribution:

Backward Classes (BCs): 56.33% (including BC Muslims: 10.08% )

56.33% (including ) Scheduled Castes (SCs): 17.43%

17.43% Scheduled Tribes (STs): 10.45%

10.45% Other Castes (OCs): 15.79% (including OC Muslims: 2.48%)

The Telangana government reported enumerating over 3.54 crore residents, covering 96.9% of the estimated 3.7 crore population. However, stagnant population figures compared to past surveys have raised concerns.

Political Controversy Over Population Data

Opposition parties, including BJP and BRS, have challenged the survey’s accuracy, citing inconsistencies in population data. The 2011 Census recorded Telangana’s population at 3.50 crore, while the 2014 Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) estimated it at 3.68 crore. Meanwhile, UIDAI’s Aadhaar report (2022-23) projected 3.80 crore, and the Technical Group on Population Projections (2020) estimated 3.85 crore by 2025.

The BJP has strongly objected to including Muslims in BC reservations, arguing it distorts the system. However, Congress leaders assert that BC Muslims have historically been part of state reservation policies.

Survey Implementation & Coverage Gaps

The caste survey was conducted in two phases:

November 6-8, 2024: Initial household marking. November 9-December 25, 2024: Detailed door-to-door data collection.

Despite claims of extensive coverage, 16 lakh residents remain unenumerated, with the biggest gaps in Greater Hyderabad. Experts estimate that the actual uncounted population could be 30-45 lakh.

Key Challenges in Data Collection:

Enumerators overburdened with covering 1.17 crore households in a short period.

with covering in a short period. Outsourcing data collection to students and private individuals.

to students and private individuals. Underrepresentation of urban high-rise apartments and gated communities.

To address these issues, the government allowed a second phase (Feb 16-28, 2025) for self-reporting at designated centers, but public participation remained low.

Transparency Concerns & Political Accusations

Despite initial promises of full disclosure, the Congress government has withheld granular caste-wise data, citing privacy concerns. This decision has drawn criticism from political parties, activists, and policy experts.

BJP & BRS: Accuse Congress of manipulating data for electoral gains.

Accuse Congress of for electoral gains. Civil Society Groups: Demand full transparency for policy formulation .

Demand full transparency for . RTI Activists: Advocate for public access to caste statistics.

Even within Congress, internal disputes persist—some leaders push for data release, while others fear backlash from castes expecting higher representation.

Implications for BC Reservations & Legal Hurdles

Proposed Reservation Changes

The Congress government proposes to increase BC reservations from 29% to 42% across education and employment. The existing subcategories include:

BC-A: Nomadic and semi-nomadic groups

Nomadic and semi-nomadic groups BC-B: Occupational caste groups

Occupational caste groups BC-C: SC converts to Christianity

SC converts to Christianity BC-D: Other BCs

Other BCs BC-E: Muslims (contested by BJP)

A separate Bill will also increase local body election reservations for BCs from 34% to 42%.

Legal Challenges & the 50% Cap

The Supreme Court’s 50% cap on total reservations poses a major hurdle. To bypass this, Congress may seek constitutional protection under the 9th Schedule, following Tamil Nadu’s model.

BJP’s Dilemma: OBC & Muslim Vote Bank

The BJP faces contradictions in its stance on BC reservations:

National Level: BJP courts Pasmanda Muslims (classified as BCs) .

BJP courts . State Level (Telangana): BJP opposes Muslim inclusion in BC quotas.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BC votes were split between BJP (42%) and Congress (38%), making this issue politically sensitive.

Congress’ Broader BC Welfare Strategy

The Telangana Congress has outlined a comprehensive BC empowerment plan: