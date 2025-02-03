Telangana Caste Survey Report to be Presented in Assembly Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to present its caste survey report in the Telangana State Assembly during a special session on February 4, 2025.

This significant development follows a year-long data collection and analysis process aimed at understanding the socio-economic and caste demographics of the state.

Key Highlights of the Telangana Caste Survey Report

The state Cabinet, before the Assembly session, will convene to approve the caste survey report, which provides critical insights into the composition of various communities in Telangana. The findings reveal that Backward Classes (BCs) constitute 56.33% of the state’s total population, out of which 10.08% are BC Muslims.

The survey further indicates that:

Scheduled Castes (SCs) make up 17.43% of the population.

of the population. Scheduled Tribes (STs) account for 10.45% .

. Muslims constitute 12.56% , including 2.48% Other Caste (OC) Muslims .

, including . Other Castes (OCs) comprise 13.31% of Telangana’s population.

The comprehensive Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey covered 3,54,77,554 individuals across 1,12,15,134 families in the state. Gender-wise, 50.51% of the population surveyed were male, while 49.45% were female.

Absolute Population Figures by Caste

According to the survey:

The total BC population is 1,99,85,767 , including 35,76,588 BC Muslims .

, including . SC population stands at 61,84,319 .

. ST population is 37,05,929 .

. The total OC population is 44,21,115 .

. The total Muslim population in Telangana is 44,57,012.

Survey Execution and Methodology

Conducted over 50 days, the survey successfully covered 96.9% of households in Telangana. However, around 16 lakh individuals (3.1%) opted out due to various reasons, while enumerators found 1.03 lakh houses locked. Additionally, 1.68 lakh families showed hesitation in participating in the survey.

The caste survey was conducted with the deployment of 94,863 enumerators and 9,628 supervisors across 94,261 enumeration blocks. The data was digitized within 36 days by 76,000 data entry operators, ensuring an efficient and systematic approach to the survey.

Implications and Political Impact

The survey is expected to serve as a foundation for social justice and policy-making in Telangana. Following its presentation in the Assembly, a debate will be held, and a resolution may be passed urging the Union government to amend the Constitution to exceed the Supreme Court-mandated 50% reservation cap.

The Telangana caste survey aligns with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision of “Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq” (rights proportionate to population). Telangana now joins Bihar and Karnataka as one of the few states in India to have conducted a comprehensive caste survey.

Congress’ Commitment to Caste Survey

The Congress party had included the caste survey as one of its key promises in the 2023 Telangana election manifesto. After securing electoral victory, the state’s Planning Department initiated the survey, following a resolution passed in the Assembly on February 4, 2024. Exactly a year later, the report is set for approval by the Cabinet.

Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman and Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, hailed the survey as a historic milestone. He emphasized that the findings would help in formulating inclusive welfare schemes and policies based on an accurate representation of caste demographics in Telangana.

Future Implications and Policy Decisions

The caste survey report is expected to influence crucial government policies, particularly in the areas of education, employment, reservations, and welfare schemes. The Telangana government may also use the data to propose an increase in reservations for underprivileged communities, potentially leading to legal battles over the 50% cap imposed by the Supreme Court.

As Telangana embarks on this new phase of caste-based policy-making, the survey results will be closely watched by policymakers, researchers, and political analysts across India.

The outcome of the Assembly debate and the subsequent resolution on reservation policies could set a precedent for other states contemplating similar exercises.