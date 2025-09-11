Telangana Celebrates Forest Martyrs’ Day, Pays Tribute and Vows Support to Families

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Forest Martyrs’ Day, Honourable Minister for Environment and Forests Smt. Konda Surekha paid homage to the 22 forest officers of Telangana who have sacrificed their lives protecting forests and wildlife since 1984. The ceremony was held at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Recalling the historic sacrifice of the Bishnoi community in 1730 at Khejarli, Rajasthan, where 360 people laid down their lives to save trees, the Minister lauded the bravery and dedication of Telangana’s Forest staff who continue to risk their lives under challenging circumstances.

She announced her intention to recommend to the Chief Minister that families of forest martyrs be granted benefits on par with police martyrs, including educational support for their children. She also called for the revival of State Awards for distinguished service by forest officers on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Highlighting government initiatives, the Minister noted the sanction of 2,118 vehicles for the Forest Department, completion of 10,980 km of boundary trenching, 2.03 lakh acres of block plantations, and 8,614 km of avenue plantations. Under Telangana Vanamahotsavam, 324.64 crore saplings have been planted, along with the creation of 73 urban forest parks now accessible to the public.

To strengthen forest protection, 62 forest check-posts and 174 base camps with watchers have been set up. Compensation for human deaths caused by wild animal attacks has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, and amendments to the PD Act are underway to curb attacks on staff and prevent smuggling activities.

Chief Secretary Sri Ramakrishna Rao paid tribute to the martyrs, noting that forest personnel work in remote and often hostile regions without access to basic facilities while confronting smugglers and wildlife. “By laying down their lives in such conditions, they have dedicated themselves to the welfare of all. Forests are vital for climate moderation, biodiversity, and the environment, and the values of our martyrs must continue to guide us,” he said.

Principal Secretary (Environment & Forests) Sri Ahmad Nadeem emphasized that 24% of Telangana’s geographical area is forest and highlighted the need to preserve and expand forest cover. He noted that recruitment of 1,516 posts for the Forest Department has been approved to strengthen its workforce.

DGP Dr. Jitender assured that the Telangana Police will provide immediate support to the Forest Department, particularly on podu land issues, to enable officers to work fearlessly.

The program concluded with tributes to the martyrs and a renewed call for dedication to the protection of Telangana’s forests and wildlife. The event was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Smt. Suvarna, Chief Conservator of Forests Smt. Priyanka Varghese, Chief Wildlife Warden Sri Elusing Meru, Hyderabad District Collector Smt. Dasari Harichandana, and officials and staff from other departments.